India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Moushumi Chatterjee to grace the show in the upcoming episode

The new season of India’s Best Dancer has begun. It's doing very well as it has good TRP ratings. As per sources, Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3

MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop, and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis, and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it a thumbs up.

India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode

As per sources, Moushumi Chatterjee will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

She would be having some fun segments with the host and the judges of the show.

The contestants will be performing on her songs and will be giving her a tribute.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode will be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

India's Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Singer Shilpa Rao to grace the show to promote her song Kaavaalaa

 

