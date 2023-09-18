India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani to grace the show to promote their upcoming song "Jamna Par"

India's Best Dancer is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the talent on the show is commendable. As per sources, Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode to promote their song "Jamna Par"
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 20:05
Tony

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.

Every contestant on the show is amazing. From Bollywood dance, contemporary, hip–hop and lyrical breaking to Indian classical, every form of dance can be seen on the show.

The judges Geeta Kapur, Terrance Lewis and Malaika Arora were pretty strict with the contestants last year. But this season, Malaika Arora is replaced by Sonali Bendre as a judge.

It’s a show where contestants get a choreographer to guide them in their performance. Both the contestant and the choreographer perform and get judged.

The show has two very successful seasons and the third one was just launched a few weeks back.

The show is very unique in its way and the dance styles are commendable.

The new season premiered on Sony Television and the audiences have given it thumbs up.

ALSO READ :India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh to host the upcoming episode

As per sources, Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode to promote their song "Jamna Par"

They would be interacting with the contestants, judges and the hosts and would be having some fun sessions.

The contestants might be dancing on Tony Kakkar's songs  and will give him a tribute.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an entertaining one and will leave you in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Singer Shilpa Rao to grace the show to promote her song Kaavaalaa

 

India’s Best Dancer Geeta Kapur Terrance Lewis Malaika Arora Sony TV Sony LIV Manish Paul Sonali Bendre Aruna Irani Shilpa Shetty Terence Lewis Mahalaxmi Iyer Shaan Hariharan Kavita Seth Bikram Ghosh Ayushmann Khurrana Ananya Panday Kumar Sanu Raveen Tandon Sukhee Tony Kakkar Manisha Rani Jamna Par TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 20:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi in Sony Sab's Dabangi
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.A...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani to grace the show to promote their upcoming song "Jamna Par"
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on the...
Oh no! Is Munna Bhai 3 shelved due to disagreements between the makers?
MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi recently reunited for an advertisement shoot with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The...
What! Is Nick Jonas going to skip Parineeti Chopra's wedding? Here's why
MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are on tour. The band – comprising Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his brother...
Recent Stories
Munna
Oh no! Is Munna Bhai 3 shelved due to disagreements between the makers?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanyogita
Exclusive! Sanyogita Bhave replaces Asawari Joshi in Sony Sab's Dabangi
Rajveer
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies season 19 contestant Rajveer Dey to participate in the show?
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years
Shiv
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Shiv Thakare's conditions worsens as Divyanka Tripathi challenges him during a stunt
Munawar
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Check out the shocking reason why Munawar Faruqui rejected the offer of the upcoming season?
Jhethala
Tension for Natukaka and Bagha as Jhethala looks at a New Manager for 'Gada Electronics'