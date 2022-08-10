India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show

The new season of India’s Got Talent will begin soon as the show is in the pre – production stage. As per sources, race rapper Badshah has reprised his seat as the judge of the show.
India's Got Talent Season 10

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges, but also the audiences.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Now, the show is returning with Season 10 and the auditions have begun for the same.

(ALSO READ : The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)

The show is still in the pre – production stage and will go on air in a month or two.

We have reported that Shilpa Shetty and Kiran Kher too will be seen as the judges of the show.

The auditions of the show have begun and this time it will be interesting to see the talent on the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

