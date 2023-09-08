India's Got Talent Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty unites with her fan after seven years; impresses her with this magic trick; read to know more

India's Got Talent Season 10 is doing well for itself and the audience are amused to see the talent being showcased on the show. In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty meets a fan after seven years and he did something special to impress her.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 19:45
India's Got Talent Season 10

MUMBAI:India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shock the judges, but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they won the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned with Season 10 and will air on Sony Television from 29th July, Saturday and Sunday at 9: 30 pm.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

ALSO READ :India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Rapper King to grace the upcoming episode of the show

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty will unite with her fan after seven years as he turns a musician and come on the show to show his talent.

He tries to impress Shilpa Shetty with his tricks and reveals to her that he is meeting her after seven years. His wish to meet her again has finally come true.

Well, his magic tricks seemed to be good and the judges looked impressed. They choose him as one of the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : India’s Got Talent 10: Whoa! 95 year old Bhagwani Devi tries to break a Guinness World Record, check it out

India’s Got Talent Season 9 Badshah Shilpa Shetty Kirron Kher Sony Television Sony LIV Reality show CRAZY POPPERS Arjun Bijlani Divyansh Manura TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/09/2023 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Woah! Aarav makes a place for Viaan to sleep next to him, Teji and Kailash execute their plan
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav: Trouble Times! Daksha refuses to understand, Bhadra frees Veer Bhadra
MUMBAI: COLORS' new magnum opus show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the...
Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2
MUMBAI: Actress Yami Gautam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses in the acting industry. We have seen some great...
Exclusive! “I was very shocked when the movie was given ‘A’ certificate” - Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2
MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting space. With...
Exclusive! “Kajol consumes a lot of content, many people do not know this” - Flora Saini
MUMBAI: Actress Flora Saini has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution. She is...
Baalveer 3: High Drama! Kashvi angry with Baalveer’s lies, the latter to face consequences
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Yami Gautam
Exclusive! “I have a cut-out picture with a hand pump, I will share it with Sunny Deol, because we all are his fan” - Yami Gautam on facing clash with movie Gadar 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kundali Bhagya
Kundali Bhagya: Is Nidhi planning a sinister attack on Preeta in a quest for revenge?
INDIA'S BEST DANCER SEASON 3
India’s Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Mahalaxmi Iyer, Shaan, Hariharan, Kavita Seth and Bikram Ghosh to grace the upcoming episode to promote their song “Yeh Desh”
Barsatein
Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame, Aradhana Sharma roped infor Sony TV’s Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka!
Sargun Kaur Luthra
OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!
Twinkle Arora
EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Arora on Udaariyaan taking a leap: We weren't given an official notice, we came to know about it just 10 days prior
Dhruv Tara
Dhruv's life takes an intriguing turn after Maharaj’s murder in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara