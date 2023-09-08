India's Got Talent Season 10: Kya Baat Hai! Shilpa Shetty unties with her fan after seven years; he impresses with this magic trick; read to know more

India's Got Talent Season 10 is doing well for itself and the audience are amused to see the talent being showcased on the show. In the upcoming episode of the show, Shilpa Shetty would meet a fan after seven years and this is what he did special to impress her.
India's Got Talent Season 10

MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent format, in which contestants audition in front of three judges and a studio audience.

Up until the semi-final and final rounds, the judges decide whether or not a contestant advances in the competition. During the semi-final and final rounds, viewers vote for contestants to win.

The last season of India's Got Talent was hosted by Arjun Bijlani, and the judges of the show were actresses Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah and lyricist, poet and screenwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

The talent not only shocks the judges but also the audience.

Divyansh and Manuraj emerged as the winners of the show as the two were very talented. Their jugalbandi of Indian classical and beatboxing was amazing.

Their performance mesmerized the judges and they won the golden buzzer on several occasions.

The show has returned with Season 10 and will air on Sony Television from 29th July, Saturday and Sunday at 9: 30 pm.

Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah have regained their post as judges on the show.

In the upcoming episode, Shilpa Shetty will unite with her fan after seven years as he turns a musician and would come on the show to show his talent.

He would come on the show and would try and impress Shilpa Shetty with his tricks and he would tell the actress that he has met her seven years back with the wish to meet her again and it finally came true.

Well, his magic tricks seemed to be good and the judges seems to be impressed and they would choose him as one of the contestants of the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

