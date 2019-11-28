Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pubali Sanyal, Saloni Vora, and others in ALTBalaji’s Bebaki

MUMBAI: ALTBalaji’s new web-show, which was tentatively titled United, is now called Bebaki. This show is based against a Muslim backdrop. It is 50-episode series that will revolve around two big families.

It stars Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon and Aapke Aa Jaane Se fame Karan Jotwani in the lead roles.

The series will also star Pratik Sehajpal, Hebah Patel, Suchitra Pillai, and Mrinalini Tyagi.

Now, IWMBuzz has reported about Indraneel Bhattacharya (Batla House), Pubali Sanyal (Saathiya), Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats, and Ishaan Dhawan joining the cast.

With this interesting line-up, are you looking forward to watching the series?

Credits: IWMBuzz