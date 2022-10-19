Indu and Ritesh to get engaged in Star Bharat’s Show ‘Bohot Pyar karte hai’

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s Show ‘Bohot Pyar karte hai’ keeps its viewers keen with a very spellbinding family story. The lead cast for the show are Sayali Salunke playing Indu Raina, Karan Grover playing Ritesh Malhotra and Kiara Sadh playing Zoon Raina. The show is finally giving the viewers what they most waited for - Indu and Ritesh’s engagement.

Despite all the ups and downs and a roller coaster relationship Indu and Ritesh have had they finally agree on giving their engagement a chance; in which Zoon plays a major role in bringing the two hearts who are destined to meet. What will this new journey unfold for these individuals who are poles apart?

Will the two accept their fate and fall in love with each other or are they going to be in the in this engagement only for the sake of Zoon

To be a part of this exciting story watch Bohot Pyar Karte Hai on Star Bharat at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday