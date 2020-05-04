In an Industry first, Shemaroo TV channel launches with simulcast on Facebook

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment once again creates a new benchmark in the television space by simulcasting content of its flagship Hindi General Entertainment Channel - Shemaroo TV on Facebook. For the first time in history, an Indian television channel has run concurrently live (stream), online. The service was officially launched on 1st May 2020 at 6:00 AM and the viewers can enjoy the live on Facebook

Facebook users will have access to live content aired on Shemaroo TV for one week on Shemaroo TV Facebook page. Simulcast on Facebook will allow Shemaroo Entertainment to reach a varied set of audience and showcase its channel content offering across various geographies of India

Staying true to its brand philosophy of 'Badalte Aaj Ke Liye', Shemaroo TV is a perfect destination for viewers looking for family entertainment, that has a blend of Indianness but with a modern feel to it. In the first week of the launch, Shemaroo TV will be airing the mythological series - Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Jai Bajrangbali, Mata Ki Chowki, followed by a daily dose of drama with Dil Se Dua Saubhagyavatibhava, and iconic sitcom of the 90's Zabaan Sambhalke. Moreover, the prime time will see romantic, family-drama shows and horror series such as, Geet Hui Se Parayi, Sshh Koi Hai, to name a few. The channel also has 6 hours of fresh content along with famous Hindi movies that will be showcased on weekends.

Commenting on the launch of Shemaroo TV, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited said, "Shemaroo Entertainment is known to experiment and create new records in the media and entertainment space. With this unique and industry first initiative, where our viewers will see Shemaroo TV live on Facebook, we hope to reach out to a new & wide set of audience and offer content that they would like to watch and enjoy in their free time".

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, remarked, "We are excited to see Shemaroo Entertainment launch its Hindi GEC Channel Shemaroo TV on Facebook. Simulcast of their shows on Facebook in inaugural week, will not only bring back the magic of popular TV shows for people across India, but is also a unique way to expand visibility of their programming, at a time when lockdown and social distancing because of COVID 19, has led people to tune into more TV and social media”.

Furthermore, Shemaroo TV will also be airing shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Haunted Nights, Bharti Ka Show, Mata Ki Chowki and many more Hindi serials across varied genres, in the first phase of its launch. The audience can watch Shemaroo TV across DD Free Dish and all major DTH platforms in addition to watching on ShemarooMe.