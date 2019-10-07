Injured Pooja Banerjee visits ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ shoot location!

MUMBAI: We all know that TV actress Pooja Banerjee, who got injured on the sets of Nach Baliye 9, might not be shooting these days but the actress couldn't stop herself from visiting the sets of her daily soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and catching up with her friends.

In a video that Pooja posted, she met her on-screen husband Anupam aka Sahil Anand, and Parth Samthaan, who is seen as Anurag on the show. She was seen having a blast with the two.

There are photos which also see Pooja with producer Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit and her co-star, Erica Fernandes. They can be seen celebrating Durga Puja on the sets and looking their finest in ethnic outfits.

Check picture below

In another post, Pooja thanked goddess Durga for everything despite going through a rough time recently.

She wrote, "My eyes says it all... My heart is filled with gratitude, love,peace and joy... They say things are never as bad as they seem.. The situations that cause us sorrow are actually the ones which introduces us to the strength, wisdom and Power... And this situation of mine did introduce me to all these aspects.. #JoiMaaDurgaa #MahaNavmi #RoadToRecovery."

Check post below

Pooja had injured her wrists, elbow and sprained a ligament in her left leg as she fell to the ground during a choreographed sequence.

In an interview with BT when she was still hospitalised, her husband Sandeep had shared, "Pooja had to stand on my shoulders and fall back, with our choreographer catching her. However, she slipped, lost her balance and fell in the front from above 10 feet from the ground. She landed on her hands. The impact was such that she hurt both her hands — the joint of her right wrist is fractured, while the left elbow bone is chipped. Pooja has also sprained a ligament in her left leg."

We hope Pooja is completely fine and back soon!

