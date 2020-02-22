Inside deets about Rashami Desai's conversation with Mrunal Jain

MUMBAI: Rashami met her rakhi brother Mrunal Jain recently at JW Marriott in Juhu. Naturally, Arhaan Khan came up in the chat.

So what exactly did the actress tell Mrunal while they sipped green tea? If you recall, Mrunal had expressed deep concern over Rashami's state of mind after it was exposed in Bigg Boss 13 that Arhaan has been a married man and a father. He had categorically said that he would like to meet Rashami at the first opportunity and know what she was undergoing and what's her decision about her road ahead in her personal life.

Yesterday, Mrunal told a media portal that they did discuss Arhaan. 'But we didn't get into any elaborate talk about him. Rsshami told me that he had ditched her and whatever I had seen in the show and subsequently read was all true.'

