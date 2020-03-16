Inspiration! All you need to know about Kapil Sharma’s 4 am fitness routine

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular celebrities in India. The comedian-actor has a massive fan following. The Kapil Sharma Show star’s sense of humour amazes fans and followers.

In addition to comedy shows and acting chops, he also made headlines for his fitness mantra. He is probably not the Indian celebrity you would turn to when it comes to fitness motivation. But, at times, looking at someone who does not have a set of washboard abs and is giving it their all at the gym can be a lot more motivating than looking at a ripped physique.

Yes, Kapil Sharma has been posting many reels and fans are applauding him for his dedication.

His most recent one is a bike ride in the morning. Gqindia caught up with one that rounded up his fitness routine and could work as great motivation for you. The comedian-actor’s fitness routine involves him waking up and hitting the gym at 4 am, which is a win in itself. Read on.

Jumping jacks: Working your entire body, jumping jacks is a great way to warm up your muscles and stay in shape.

Lat Pulldown: This one puts pressure on your lats, which are the big muscles on your upper back. An extremely popular exercise from the back routine, it also works your shoulders, forearms, and biceps.

Bicep cable curls: In this one, you will need to focus on your form and keep the weight in check — you do not want to lift too heavy. Make sure to keep your back straight, chest out and slowly move your arms upwards for maximum impact on your biceps.

Treadmill runs: It is probably an exercise we’ve all done at least once. Tips include keeping your spine straight, and focusing on a good pace with minute-long sprints in between.

