Inspiring! TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary reveals the piece of advice he received from veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra

MUMBAI: Gurmeet Choudhary who rose to fame with popular shows like Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah, recently revealed that it was legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra who suggested he should take up TV projects before venturing in films.

Gurmeet recalled the advice he got from Yash Chopra in a recent interview and also revealed that the filmmaker gave him the example of Shah Rukh Khan, who had acted in TV shows before he entered Bollywood. Shah Rukh had appeared in Fauji and Wagle Ki Duniya among other television series before making his film debut with Deewana (1992).

I still remember his advice. He had said, ‘If you want to become a film actor, then do TV. Become such a big star in television, that producers and directors would cast you in films from there, how it had happened with Shah Rukh’. He gave me Shah Rukh Khan’s example. So that got stuck in my head, because someone like Yash Chopra was giving me that advice. Since then, I took TV so seriously, worked for three to four years in the medium, and worked really hard,"

On the work front, Gurmeet featured in films such as Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho in lead roles. He also participated in dance reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye and the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Credit: Hindustan Times