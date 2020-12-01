Instagram gives Ankita Lokhande a SHOCKING result post the actress flexed it's ‘Where Is My Soulmate’ filter in an IG video

MUMBAI: From the past few days, Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines for multiple reasons.

The actress was recently subjected to trolls when she had posted a dancing video and pictures of her happy self.

Netizens believed that Ankita has moved on in her life and doesn’t remember former boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput anymore. Fans are of the say, "Hum roz tumko Sushant ki yaad dilayege.".

A couple of days back, Ankita had posted a video of herself dancing with boyfriend Vicky Jain on Hrithik Roshan’s song 'Bang Bang'.

Ankita Lokhande recently used the ‘Where’s my soulmate’ filter and we wonder if her boyfriend Vicky has seen the video. As per the Instagram filter, Ankita Lokhande’s soulmate doesn’t exist...yes, you heard that right!

Funny but as per the micro-blogging website, Ankita’s soulmate does not exist.

A while back, Ankita posted a video while dancing on 'Dharti Pe Ye Duniya Humein Pyaar Na Karne Degi' by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal with a choreographer.

In the caption box, she remembered Manav Archana in the hashtag. Her caption read, "This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful !!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta.".

Ankita Lokhande has been an active justice seeker in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Manikarnika actress along with SSR’s sisters and fans are leading a campaign on social media and asking everyone to seek justice for the actor and his family.

Sushant allegedly died by suicide on June 14.

Credit: SpotboyE