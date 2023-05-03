'Instantly in 17th century when I put on my princess costume,' says Riya Sharma

TV actress Riya Sharma, who is seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in 'Dhruv Tara', talked about her costumes in the show and how it makes her feel like a princess when she puts it on.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 08:30
MUMBAI:TV actress Riya Sharma, who is seen playing the role of a 17th-century princess, Tara in 'Dhruv Tara', talked about her costumes in the show and how it makes her feel like a princess when she puts it on.

She said: "While creating the 17th-century outfits for Tara, a lot of intricate details were added to her lehengas including tassels, embroidery, and mixing and matching of colours and jewellery. Pinks, oranges, and hints of turquoise were used to add richness while emphasising her royal heritage."

The actress has also acted in TV shows such as 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal' and 'Banni Chow Home Delivery'.

She further elaborated on the importance of costumes and their choice as per the demand of the story and character.

"I think costumes have a big role to play when it comes to characters. Especially with Tara, her clothes are a reflection of how she feels while adapting to the new age style. The 17th-century costume holds a special place in my heart and I absolutely adore the princess outfit! It's regal, and elegant and perfectly encapsulates the richness of Indian culture. It makes me feel like an actual princess whenever I put it on. I remember, the first time I got into the look, it was surreal to see myself as Tara."

"Even with heavy jewellery, it made me want to get on my feet and twirl. When I put on the costume, it instantly transports me to the olden times and really helps me get into character. Tara's costumes stand out the most and I'm really excited to see the viewers experience the show and her fabulous outfits," she concluded.

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the lead roles.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Latest Video