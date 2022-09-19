Interesting! Actress Gauahar Khan spills beans on embracing motherhood? Here is what you have to know

MUMBAI: Gauahar Khan is one of the most loved actresses and has gained immense popularity since her victory in Bigg Boss season 7. With three digital shows that have streamed so far and three shows ready to stream, this year has been “one of the best years” of actor Gauahar Khan’s life, she claims. However, the actress who got married to Zaid Darbar last year, has expressed her desire to embrace motherhood.

“I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it’s about to happen it will happen. It’s not something Zaid (Darbar, dancer-husband) and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation,” Gauahar was quoted saying.

Gauahar Khan is a popular actor in the Hindi entertainment industry. She started her career with modelling. She has also been acknowledged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 7. In 2020, Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar, they are among the most adored couples in the industry.

Gauahar Khan rose to popularity with films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Rocket Singh, Badrnath Ki Dulhaniya to name a few.

