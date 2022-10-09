Interesting! Actress Surbhi Chandna officially announced her relationship with beau Karnn Sharma? See Insta post

Surbhi Chandna who is all set to be seen in Sherdil Shergill seems to have made her relationship with businessman, Karnn R. Sharma, official through a social media post

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 09:01
MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna, who is all set to be seen in Sherdil Shergill as Manmeet Shergill, seems to have made her relationship with businessman, Karnn R. Sharma, official. Her beau celebrates his birthday today (September 9) and to make it special, the actress has put up a special birthday post.

The photo sees both Surbhi and Karnn looking radiant. While she is sporting a yellow outfit, he is handsome in a white t-shirt. Surbhi captioned the photo as, "9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy" Her infinity emoji is what has caught everyone's attention.

Meanwhile, her beau has a pinned post with her on his account with the caption, "No Measure Of Time With You Will Be Long Enough. But We’ll Start With Forever." Take a look at the cute post:

Several of Surbhi's close friends who know Karnn have wished him in the comments including Mansi Srivastava, Munisha Khatwani, Mreenal Deshraj, and Sayantani Ghosh. Even fans have poured in their love for the couple.

Even last year, Ishqbaaz fame Surbhi had posted photos on Karnn's birthday but deleted them later. The actress has never spoken about her relationship in public and chooses to remain quiet about it.

Credit: ETimes

Television Surbhi Chandna sherdil shergill Karnn Sharma Surbhi Chandna Instagram Dating Rumors relationship Ishqbaaz TellyChakkar
