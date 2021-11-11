INTERESTING! Additi Gupta as Dr Deepika gives out a strong message to all the girls who aspire to fulfil their wishes in this male-dominated society in Sony TV's upcoming show Dhadkan

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always proved to be a great platform to not just entertain the viewers but also educate them.

The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that are all set to hit the small screens soon.

After Kaamnaa, the channel is gearing up for another show called Dhadkan that has been in the news for a long time now.

Dhadkan is already creating a buzz as it has to offer some unique content to the viewers.

The show's story is quite relatable to a lot of ambitious girls who are trying hard to create a place for themselves in this male-dominated society.

The first promo of Dhadkan is out and it is simply wonderful.

Take a look:

Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Ashwin Mushran, Rohit Purohit, Nishant Singh, Alma Hussein, Vidyut Xavier among others.

The show will hit the small screens from 6th December onwards at 10 PM.

