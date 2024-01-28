Interesting! Aditi Sharma Opens Up About Exiting "Rabb Se Hai Dua" and Turning Down Double Role Offer

MUMBAI: In an exclusive conversation, Aditi Sharma, who portrays the lead role in "Rabb Se Hai Dua," provides insights into her decision to exit the show and the dynamics surrounding the leap and her character's future.

Aditi reflects on her first reaction to the leap and departure, expressing that it is undoubtedly sad and disheartening to part ways with a show where the cast and crew become like family. Interestingly, she was offered a double role, portraying both Dua and her daughter. However, considering the demanding schedule of working seven days a week without breaks, she decided against it. The mutual decision not to move forward with the double role was influenced by both her preferences and the considerations of the production and channel.

Aditi emphasizes her belief in the adage "the show must go on" and expresses excitement about the post-leap story, anticipating success with the addition of new faces to the cast. While acknowledging the emotional aspect of leaving the team, she emphasizes that the bond formed during the show's run will endure.

The conversation also touches upon the cast changes post-leap, with Dheeraj Dhoopar taking on the main lead role of Subhaan Siddiqui, Seerat Kapoor playing Ghazal's daughter, Raymon Kakkar portraying the older Dua, and Tanish Mahendru joining as Sufi. Amrapali Gupta is set to play the negative character of Kaynaat.

As Aditi Sharma bids farewell to "Rabb Se Hai Dua," the show enters a new phase with fresh faces, promising an intriguing narrative for the audience.

