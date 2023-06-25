INTERESTING! Ahead of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, these television shows underwent leap

MUMBAI:The Hindi TV industry is witnessing some great content on various channels.

While a lot of new television shows have already hit the small screens ever since the start of the year, more content is being produced and the viewers will get to see some great shows in the coming months.

Apart from that, the present shows are going through various changes in the storylines and also witnessing leaps.

Currently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in the news for its generational leap.

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma will be essaying the lead roles.

Ahead of Ghum, there are many shows that have undergone a leap.

So, let's take a look:

1.Kundali Bhagya

The show is running for a very long time on small screens. Kundali Bhagya had witnessed a generational leap a few months back which saw a lot of new actors joining the star cast.

2.Kumkum Bhagya

This is the longest running show on Zee TV. Kumkum Bhagya has seen several leaps and it underwent one more leap a few months back which saw new actors joining the show's ongoing journey.

3.Yeh Hai Chahatein

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein also witnessed a generation leap where new actors were introduced who are now taking the show's story forward.

4.Imlie

Imlie also recently took a leap where new characters have been introduced which has only spiced up the drama.

5.Udaariyaan

Colors' popular show Udaariyaan is all set for a leap and the viewers will see new faces joining the show's cast.

6.Punyashlok Ahilyabai

The show that is successfully running also witnessed a huge leap where some actors made an exit and some joined the cast in pivotal roles.

7.Pandya Store

Earlier this year, Star Plus' Pandya Store also took a leap of a few years which saw new actors making an entry.

Which is your favorite show among all? Tell us in the comments.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.



