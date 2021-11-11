INTERESTING! Aishwarya Sharma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and Kishore Shahane aka Paakhi-Samrat-Bhavani are up to something on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most loved shows on Indian television.

The show stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles.

Right from the time of its inception, the show has been entertaining the masses.

The series is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali show Kusum Dola and is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films.

The viewers are witnessing constant drama in the Chavan mansion.

After Sai and Virat organised a grand party for Ninad and Ashwini, Bhavani was brainwashed by Paakhi and now she has changed completely.

Bhavani's sudden change in her behaviour has left everyone surprised in the house.

However, all are dealing with it as she is the head of the family.

While the drama will continue to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats, the star cast never fails to have fun behind the camera.

A video has surfaced on social media where we can see Aishwarya, Yogendra Vikram Singh, and Kishori Shahane having fun in between the shot.

Aishwarya is extremely notorious on the set and this video has proved it once again.

Take a look:

Well, we are sure that the viewers won't stop awwing seeing this cute avatar of Aishwarya, Vikram, and Kishori.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

