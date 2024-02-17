Interesting: Akshita Tiwari shares BTS footage of Chakri’s DEATH SEQUENCE in Colors’ Neerja!

As seen in the episodes so far, Neerja bids farewell to Chakri’s spirit, while Kaushik’s family disowns him, ashamed of his actions. Neerja tries to approach the Bagchis, but they ignore her. Neerja locks eyes with Abeer, and they reconcile, with Abeer apologizing and Neerja forgiving him.
Neerja

MUMBAI : Colors’ show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who strive against all odds for a brighter future. The show is produced by Sunshine Productions.

The show recently witnessed how Partima struggled her whole life to protect her daughter Neerja from the dirty life of Songachi. However, Dibun is not ready to spare Neerja at any cost and thus, brings her for the sale before the rich filthy men. 

(Also Read:Neerja 13th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Kaushik begs Didun to destroy evidence

Neerja cries her heart out as she stands before the hungry men. That's when Abir marks his deadly entry like a hero and stands before Neerja. He stands with Neerja and is determined not to leave her in this dirty mess.

Neerja tries to approach the Bagchis, but they ignore her. Neerja locks eyes with Abeer, and they reconcile, with Abeer apologizing and Neerja forgiving him. They share a hug, and Abeer captures Neerja’s happiness in photographs. Neerja reflects on fulfilling Protima’s dream of becoming a lawyer, gazing at the sky in gratitude. Neerja and Abeer walk hand in hand.

Now, there is a video going viral as to how Chakri’s death sequence has been shot!

Take a look:

How much will you miss watching Neerja on television? Let us know in the comment section below! 

(Also Read: Neerja 12th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Neerja to fight Chakri’s case.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

