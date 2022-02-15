Interesting! All you need to know about Karan Kundrra’s FIRST MEETING with Tejasswi Prakash's PARENTS

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are still in the limelight, courtesy their adorable relationship.

The two who started off as friends, found love in each other as the show progressed. And now, after they exited the show post its finale, the two have been spending time and getting to know each other with each passing day. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi even celebrated Valentine's Day together.

Karan and Tejasswi's jodi is much loved by the fans. The lovebirds are fondly called #TejRan by their fans who are extremely curious to know about each update in the couple's personal and professional lives. Cashing in on the fans love for them and the newfound popularity for their jodi, Karan and Tejasswi have been giving innumerable interviews to media outlets.

Recently, in an interview, Karan shared details about his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents. He also revealed what his parents think about the 'Naagin 6' star. In an interview with Times of India, Karan said that his first meeting with Tejasswi's parents took place right after Bigg Boss 15. He had a quick 10-minute chat with them. Karan mentioned that "there was a bit of nervousness". He mentioned there was awkwardness too since Tejasswi's parents had seen them fight on TV. However, he stated that "they said that they also saw us falling back to each other. And they told me that they think we are compatible." The actor also revealed what his parents thought of Tejasswi as his partner, Karan said, "As far as my parents are concerned, they said, 'Bhai aisi hi ladki chahiye, yeh tujhko seedha rakhegi (This is just the girl y need. She will keep you in line)."

