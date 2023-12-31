Interesting! Anjum Fakih's Inspiring New Year Resolutions for 2024 - Balancing Growth, Gratitude, and Well-Being

Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih shares her resolutions for the New Year, focusing on strengthening bonds, career innovation, and holistic well-being in an exclusive interview.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 17:00
Anjum Fakih

MUMBAI : As we approach the dawn of a new year, Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih opens up about her inspiring resolutions and goals for 2024. The actress, known for her role as Srishti in Kundali Bhagya and her stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, provides a glimpse into her aspirations for the coming year.

Anjum's primary focus for 2024 is on building stronger connections with loved ones. She emphasizes quality time, and meaningful conversations, and cherishes significant bonds. The actress pledges to embrace mindfulness and gratitude daily, dedicating time to self-reflection and appreciating life's small joys. Anjum expresses excitement for this journey of personal growth.

Career-wise, Anjum aims to bring freshness and explore creativity in her work. She envisions a year of innovation, pushing boundaries, and embracing challenges. Reflecting on her past roles, she believes introspection is crucial for setting new goals that align with her values and aspirations.

Also Read: Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more

Balancing personal and professional commitments poses a challenge, but Anjum suggests effective time management, prioritizing tasks, and setting boundaries to maintain a healthy work-life balance. She acknowledges the importance of consistency in physical well-being and integrates a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into her routine.

Anjum's holistic well-being goals extend beyond physical fitness. She advocates for leisure, hobbies, and relaxation as crucial components of a balanced work-life dynamic. Her mantra for 2024 is to celebrate achievements, no matter how small, and stay committed to overall well-being.

Fans eagerly await to witness Anjum Fakih's inspiring journey as she continues to rule the screens and hearts in the upcoming year.

Also Read: Woah! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih breaks silence on being trolled for posting a bold picture with co-star Shraddha Arya

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Bollywoodlife 
 

Anjum Fakih New Year resolutions 2024 Goals Kundali Bhagya Khatron Ke Khiladi Career Innovation Holistic Well-Being Work-Life Balance gratitude Personal Growth.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/31/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Interesting! Orry Opens Up About Relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Addresses Acting Career Speculations
MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, recently engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit,...
Woah! Director Sriram Raghavan reveals how Saif Ali Khan wanted to play Vijay Sethupathi's role in Merry Christmas, read more
MUMBAI: The unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas has been the talk of the town. In a...
Interesting! Anjum Fakih's Inspiring New Year Resolutions for 2024 - Balancing Growth, Gratitude, and Well-Being
MUMBAI : As we approach the dawn of a new year, Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih opens up about her inspiring...
Actors reveal their festive New Year plans!
MUMBAI : This time of year, everyone's getting ready to say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with excitement. &TV’s...
Must Read! Vivek Dahiya Reflects on the Evolution of His Marriage with Divyanka Tripathi
MUMBAI : When it comes to TV's beloved couple, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya top the list. Celebrating their...
Lovely! Kareena Kapoor shares a special moment when she fell in love with Saif Ali Khan; Says ‘That was the moment that I...I just lost my mind’
MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most loved celebrity couples. They never...
Recent Stories
Orry Opens
Interesting! Orry Opens Up About Relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Addresses Acting Career Speculations
Latest Video
Related Stories
HINA KHAN
OH No! Hina Khan shares an important heath update for her fans as she gets treated in the hospital, says “Multiple doses of medicines, swollen hands and now place left sick and tired”
Divyanka Tripathi
What! Divyanka Tripathi caught Vivek Dahiya pretending to sleep while she was talking; Here’s the truth!
BARC
BARC Ratings: Anupamaa enters the top slot along with GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top three shows; Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP, Kumkum Bhagya see a drop, GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupama, YRKKH , Imlie and TMKOC
Geeta Basra
Wow! Celebrities Welcome 2024 with Scenic Escapes: Geeta Basra in Dubai, Arjun Bijlani's Goa Getaway, and More
Shraddha
Wow! Sun, Sand, and Smiles: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Blissful Beach Day with Husband and Family
HINA KHAN
Oh No! Hina Khan is hospitalized for this shocking reason; shares an update for fans