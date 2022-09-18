Interesting! Ankit Siwach in Imlie, Hitesh Bhardwaj in Udaariyaan, and more actors who are all set for smashing entries in top TV shows

MUMBAI: Ankit Siwach will be playing the main role in Imlie after the leap. He is going to replace Fahmaan Khan who has become a star after the show.



Ankit Siwach has done shows like Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Manmohini in the past. Ankit Siwach was a model in Delhi before he joined the TV industry.

Twinkle Arora is going to be Nehmat on Udaariyaan. She was seen on the show Nima Denzongpa.

Arjit Taneja is joining the cast of Banni Chow Home Delivery. He has begun his shoot for the same. We know him as Purab from Kumkum Bhagya. He was also seen in Bahu Begum.



Megha Chakraborty will be playing the main role in Imlie. The actress has done Satellite Shankar before with Sooraj Pancholi.



Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The news is confirmed by maker Asit Modi. He is the ex husband of Juhi Parmar.



Hitesh Bharadwaj who was a part of Chhoti Sardaarni is a part of Udaariyaan. He is paired with Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra. The original leads have quit the show.

After Udaariyaan takes a leap of 15 years, Sonakshi Batra will be seen as Naaz. She is a member of Renaissance Theatre Society and has done a couple of plays.



Alma Hussein has left Anupamaa to play a main role in Zee TV's Main Hu Aparajita. The show has Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil in lead roles. It is the Hindi remake of the Kannada show Radhamma Kuthuru.

