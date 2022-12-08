INTERESTING! Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehtrotra reveals his has a massive CRUSH on this actress and we can't agree more

In one of his recent question and answer sessions, Anupamaa fame Aashish Mehrotra gave some interesting responses to the fans' questions. 

MUMBAI: Actor Aashish Mehrotra is currently seen in Star Plus' hit drama series Anupamaa. 

The actor portrays the role of Paritosh Shah aka Toshu in the show and is paired opposite Nidhi Shah. 

Aashish has become a household name and is lauded for his stellar performance in the show.

Before Anupamaa, the actor started his career with the Channel V's show Paanch 5 Wrongs Make A Right. 

Aashish also participated in the television reality show India’s Next Superstars. He was the runner-up in the show which was judged by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

The actor has garnered a massive fan following with Anupamaa and now has a long way to go in his career. 

The handsome hunk is quite active on Instagram and fans simply love his social media game. 

In one of his recent question and answer sessions, the actor gave some interesting responses to the fans' questions. 

One of the fans asked Aashish about his inspiration behind becoming an actor. 

The actor had a very great answer and said:

Furthermore, a fan asked Aashish about his crush. 

The actor was quick to take Lauren Gottileb's name. 

Take a look:

Talking about Aashish's stint in Anupamaa which is no less than a victory for him as his character has transformed big time in the show. 

The viewers have seen different shades of Aashish in the show and the makers are leaving no stone to make his character even more interesting. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

