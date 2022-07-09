INTERESTING! Before Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne aka Paakhi was majorly seen in Crime shows

MUMBAI : Muskan Bamne is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa.

The actress is portraying the role of Paakhi who is Anupama and Vanraj's daughter.

The pretty diva has become a household name for her character and fans are in love with her.

Muskan has proved her mettle in acting and we have seen various shades of her in the show.

Well, Muskan's acting proves that she is one talented actress and there was always a star quality in her that has brought so much success in her career.

Before Muskan rose to fame with Anupamaa, she had appeared in a lot of TV shows.

The actress kickstarted her career as a child artist.

She has starred in projects like Haseena Parkar, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, Haunted Night, Ek Thi Heroine, Super Sisters and many more.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist

However, not many are aware that Muskan has also done several episodics of crime shows like Crime Patrol. Yes, you heard it right!

Muskan's career looks extremely promising and she has a long way to go.

The actress got a big break and nationwide recognition for her character Paakhi aka Sweety in Star Plus' Anupamaa.

The show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, shekhar Shukla, Arvind Vaidya, Ekta Saraiya, Gaurav Khanna, among others in pivotal roles.

The drama series has recently witnessed entries of Ashlesha Savat, Rohit Bakshi, Adhik Mehta and child actor Asmi Deo in important roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place