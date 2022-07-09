INTERESTING! Before Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne aka Paakhi was majorly seen in Crime shows

Before Muskan rose to fame with Anupamaa, she had appeared in a lot of TV shows. The actress kickstarted her career as a child artist.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:32
INTERESTING! Before Anupamaa, Muskan Bamne aka Paakhi was majorly seen in Crime shows

MUMBAI :  Muskan Bamne is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. 

The actress is portraying the role of Paakhi who is Anupama and Vanraj's daughter. 

The pretty diva has become a household name for her character and fans are in love with her. 

Muskan has proved her mettle in acting and we have seen various shades of her in the show. 

Well, Muskan's acting proves that she is one talented actress and there was always a star quality in her that has brought so much success in her career.

Before Muskan rose to fame with Anupamaa, she had appeared in a lot of TV shows. 

The actress kickstarted her career as a child artist.

She has starred in projects like Haseena Parkar, Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, Haunted Night, Ek Thi Heroine, Super Sisters and many more. 

ALSO READ:  Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist

However, not many are aware that Muskan has also done several episodics of crime shows like Crime Patrol. Yes, you heard it right!

Muskan's career looks extremely promising and she has a long way to go. 

The actress got a big break and nationwide recognition for her character Paakhi aka Sweety in Star Plus' Anupamaa. 

The show also stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, shekhar Shukla, Arvind Vaidya, Ekta Saraiya, Gaurav Khanna, among others in pivotal roles. 

The drama series has recently witnessed entries of Ashlesha Savat, Rohit Bakshi, Adhik Mehta and child actor Asmi Deo in important roles. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 16:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
SURPRISING! THIS is how Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey actress Yesha Rughani was discovered
MUMBAI :  Yesha Rughani is an actress known for her recent portrayal of the character Gungun in the Star plus show...
Pishachini: Woah! Pavitra makes a promise, Rani becomes suspicious
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Interesting! Vidhi tries to Impress Dev and Staff
MUMBAI: Na Umra Ki Seema Ho (NUKSH), which airs on Star Bharat, is next coming up with an interesting story track....
Maddam Sir: Heart-touching! Karishma and Kareena’s tiff again, Karishma realises her mistakes this time
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
EXCLUSIVE! Alka Mogha opens up on bagging Ekta Kapoor's show Parineetii, shares about her character, her experience of working with the star cast and much more
MUMBAI :  Alka Mogha who was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke aise Bhi Season 3 was away from small...
Imlie : Wow! Fans praise Fahmaan Khan for his performance in the latest episode says “ What a brilliant actor you are for today’s performance you deserve a standing ovation one of the finest actors of television”
MUMBAI :  Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Shocking! Bollywood actress Radhika Apte reveals she had to do THIS for a film audition, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video