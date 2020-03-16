Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out

Leela and Vanraj are happy from the heart and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupama and Anuj get married finally.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 15:00
Sudhanshu Pandey

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds. 

Also read  VIEWERSCOPE: After spending a bomb on YRKKH, the budget keeps decreasing with Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela

In this video, we see that Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal applied a hilarious filter on her costar Sudhanshu Pandey plays the character of Vanraj which will definitely take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter. 

Check out the video  

Also read I did not miss the moustache while shooting for 'Anupamaa: Namaste America': Sudhanshu Pandey

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track, we see that Vanraj and Leela join the marriage celebrations after being lectured by the family members.

Leela and Vanraj are happy from the heart and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupama and Anuj get married finally.

The Shahs perform Anupama's Bidaai after presenting beautiful gifts to her, also writing letters to her apologising for their behavior in the Past.

Kapadia’s perform few of the rituals for Anuj and Anupama which they enjoy to their heart's content but unfortunately, this doesn't last long as Hasmukh falls lifeless on the floor. 
For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupamaa Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 15:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
DELICIOUS: Checkout what is in Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Mallika Nayak aka Sharda’s DABBA today!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning.Also...
Oops! THIS strange girl claims to be girlfriend of Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, deets inside
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is currently on cloud nine after she found love again in Adil Khan Durrani post her separation...
Love, mystery and murder come together in upcoming Disney+ Hotstar romance thriller Aashiqana, directed and produced by Gul Khan from 6th June 2022 onwards
MUMBAI: In a story of a murder that entwines two bruised hearts, can fate bring them together to make one healing heart...
Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
SHOCKING! Krisha rushed to hospital after having wrong pills in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The drama series...
Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Recent Stories
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Audience verdict! Is Kartik Aryan’s performance in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is a tight slap on people who tried to pull him down
Latest Video