Interesting! Anupamaa Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj transformation will leave you in splits, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.

In this video, we see that Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal applied a hilarious filter on her costar Sudhanshu Pandey plays the character of Vanraj which will definitely take you on a laughter ride. Take a look at the video to see their funny banter.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the upcoming track, we see that Vanraj and Leela join the marriage celebrations after being lectured by the family members.

Leela and Vanraj are happy from the heart and Leela regrets her behavior. Anupama and Anuj get married finally.

The Shahs perform Anupama's Bidaai after presenting beautiful gifts to her, also writing letters to her apologising for their behavior in the Past.

Kapadia’s perform few of the rituals for Anuj and Anupama which they enjoy to their heart's content but unfortunately, this doesn't last long as Hasmukh falls lifeless on the floor.

