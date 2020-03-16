INTERESTING! Anupamaa's Samar aka Paras Kanlawat gives a new nickname to this costar

Anupama and Anuj will be looking gorgeous together and will make a red carpet entry. The entire family will clap for them and celebrate the most beautiful day of their life.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:24
INTERESTING! Anupamaa's Samar aka Paras Kanlawat gives a new nickname to this costar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.      

Also read  Anupama: Amazing! Kavya compliments Anupama while Baa and Vanraj are irked by her

In this video, we see that Paras Kanlawat, who is played by Samar, is pulling the leg of costar Nidhi Shah, aka Kinjal. Take a look at this video to see what nickname Paras has given to her in the video below.

Check out the video 

11

Fans are loving their off-camera bond and are super excited to see what's going to be happy in the upcoming episodes Now that Maan is getting married. 

Also read  Anupama: Amazing! Kavya compliments Anupama while Baa and Vanraj are irked by her

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anupama and Anuj will be looking gorgeous together and will make a red carpet entry.

The entire family will clap for them and celebrate the most beautiful day of their life.

Vanraj and Baa will be irked to see Anupama happy, enjoying the most important day of her life.

Kavya for the first time will appreciate Anupama, saying that she is looking the best and every girl’s dream is to get a guy like Anuj.

Will Baa and Vanraj be silent? 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Anupama Vanraj Anuj Baa Bapuji Kavya Paritosh Pakhi Samar Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Madalsa Sharma Ashish Mehrotra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 17:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Eye Pleaser! Jannat Zubair takes gradient colour combinations to ace up her fashion style
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Sensuous! Avneet Kaur looks extremely sexy in high slit skirts
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara roped in for COLORS’ next - ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’
MUMBAI: COLORS is set to launch a riveting tale of love, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ that revolves around the lives of...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I am so excited to see the new Devrani-Jethani equation' Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on her bond with Pranali Rathod, her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more...
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
WOW! Erica Fernandes is setting perfect cues to glam up for Eid celebrations
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read   ...
Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been...
Recent Stories
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Lesser-known Facts! Ranbir Kapoor spills beans on late father Rishi Kapoor’s secrets
Latest Video