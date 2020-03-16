INTERESTING! Anupamaa's Samar aka Paras Kanlawat gives a new nickname to this costar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupama has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.

Also read Anupama: Amazing! Kavya compliments Anupama while Baa and Vanraj are irked by her

In this video, we see that Paras Kanlawat, who is played by Samar, is pulling the leg of costar Nidhi Shah, aka Kinjal. Take a look at this video to see what nickname Paras has given to her in the video below.

Fans are loving their off-camera bond and are super excited to see what's going to be happy in the upcoming episodes Now that Maan is getting married.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anupama and Anuj will be looking gorgeous together and will make a red carpet entry.

The entire family will clap for them and celebrate the most beautiful day of their life.

Vanraj and Baa will be irked to see Anupama happy, enjoying the most important day of her life.

Kavya for the first time will appreciate Anupama, saying that she is looking the best and every girl’s dream is to get a guy like Anuj.

Will Baa and Vanraj be silent?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.