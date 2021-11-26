INTERESTING: Anusha Dandekar’s response to a netizen asking her if she MISSES her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra is a MUST READ!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra, being in the Bigg Boss house has also raised many questions on his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar.

(Also Read: ON POINT: Anusha Dandekar has the PERFECT RESPONSE on the speculations around her entering Bigg Boss 15!)

Better known as VJ Anusha, she was questioned quite a lot on whether she will be entering Bigg Boss 15 and she clarified how she has not been approached nor is she interested.

Anusha Dandekar recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and shared some of the questions that came her way. Being the sport she is, VJ Anusha even shared the question “Do y miss (an animated face screaming no)” While we cannot see who the fan asked she’s missing, the host’s answer answered that.

Sharing the question on her Instagram story, Anusha Dandekar put the animated over Karan’s name and wrote, “Same question a zillionnnnnn timessssssss Get overrrrrr ittttttttt”

Well, we hope the actress’ latest response stops fans and followers from repeating the same question time and time again.

Last month, Anusha Dandekar took to her Instagram account and shared a cryptic post on Instagram after Karan Kundrra expressed regret over their breakup on Bigg Boss 15. Taking a jibe at her ex-boyfriend Karan, she wrote, “He doesn’t lie to you because the truth will hurt your feelings. He lies to you because the truth might provoke you to make choices that won’t serve his interests.”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: CONTROVERSY! The Bigg Boss makers themselves aren’t stopping these rumours: Anusha Dandekar on clarification of entering Bigg Boss 15)

CREDIT: Koimoi