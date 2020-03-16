Interesting! Are Sumbul Touqeer and Ulka Gupta coming up with a new project?

MUMBAI: One of the best-known and most skilled actresses in the television industry is Ulka Gupta. The diva is ruling the hearts of the audiences in the tv show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Fans are loving her chemistry with Pravisht Mishra.The actress became well-known for her performance as the young Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani on Zee TV.

Also read - Eye Pleaser! Ulka Gupta gives gypsy vibes in her latest photoshoot

On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan has built a name for herself in the world of television. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is just 17 years old and currently stars in the Star Plus show Imlie as the lead. Audiences totally love Sumbul and Fahman's chemistry. Sumbul was first seen in Jodha Akbar Mehtab. She later worked in series such as Chandragupta Maurya, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, and Waaris. Most importantly, she got her breakthrough in the movie Article 15, which also stars Ayushmaan Khuranna. Sumbul has played a variety of roles throughout her career.

Fans of Sumbul and Ulka know that the bond between the two is very strong. Sumbul and Ulka became best friends on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and ever since then, their friendship has only grown stronger.

Fans love it when they come together and this time, Ulka and Sumbul have posted a reel that’s being adored by the fans. So without any further ado, let’s watch the reel and you tell us your opinion in the comments section.

Also read - Too Hot To Handle! Never seen before avatar of Sumbul Touqeer Khan has left netizens awestruck

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.