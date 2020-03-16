Interesting! Ashnoor Kaur is all set to surprise her fans with this new skill, Check out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.

Also read Oh No! Paras Kanlawat and Ashnoor Kaur are isolated due to this reason!

Ashnoor Kaur is one of television's most well-known and accomplished actresses. She may now be seen in Shantanu Maheshwari's song video 'Tut Gaya.'Ashnoor started her career when she was just five years old. She was playing the character of Prachi in the series Jhansi Ki Rani. Later on, she was featured for teenage girls’ roles in many shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, CID, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, among others. Ashnoor was also part of Anurag Kashyap's film Manmarziyaan playing the character of Taapsee Pannu's sister. Moreover, she played Mini Babita/Khurana in the Sony TV show Patiala Babes which got her fame. Ashnoor is a complete fashionista and can ace any style with ease. However her is the new avatar of Ashnoor acing up the skills that will leave you in shock. Take look

Check out the pictures

Also read The Khatra Khatra Show: Kya Baat Hai! Shantanu Maheshwari and Ashnoor Kaur to grace the show

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.