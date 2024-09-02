Interesting! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Sheeba Akashdeep shares the show's exciting new promo

MUMBAI: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep who has been part of many Hindi films in the past has been winning hearts with her portrayal of the character Pammi Sood. Her performance has really brought another arc to the storyline and she is slowly becoming a household name with her role in this top Star Plus show.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is currently running high on drama and grabbing the attention of viewers.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Heartbreak Looms for Kunal and Vandana Post Honeymoon

Sheeba who essays the role of Pammi Bua, has now shared an intense and emotional new promo of the show. In the promo video, we see Pammi bua cursing and lashing out at Vandana aka Sayali Salunkhe. She will cry and yell that she has taken away her son from her and she will never ever be happy.

Check out the emotional promo here;

What are your thoughts on the promo? Tell us in the comments below.

What do you think will happen next on the show?

Also Read- Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar