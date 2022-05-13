INTERESTING! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actors Nakuul Mehta’s and Disha Parmar's spouses share a SPECIAL connection and it is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

The duo is romancing each other on screen for the second time. 

Disha and Nakuul have previously worked in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. 

The duo's jodi was a huge hit back then. 

We all know that Nakuul is married to Jankee Parekh whom he dated for several years. 

The couple welcomed their first child last year and named their baby boy Sufi.

On the other hand, Disha and Rahul Vaidya's dating rumours had spread like a wildfire a few years ago. 

Rahul had proposed Disha on national television during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. 

The couple got married in the month of July last year in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. 

Both Nakuul and Disha are happy in their respective lives and enjoying their marital bliss. 

However, there’s an interesting thing about Nakuul’s and Disha's spouses which is pretty surprising. 

Nakuul's wife Jankee is a professional singer and has proved her talent in some great projects. 

Coincidentally, Disha's husband Rahul is also a renowned singer and has made all of us dance to his tunes. 

While both Jankee and Rahul are professional singers, there is one more common thing between them. Well, the duo has participated in Sony TV's popular singing reality show Indian Idol. Yes, you heard it right! 

Well, isn't that amazing? 

What is your take on this uncanny similarity between Disha’s and Nakuul's life partner? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 12:11

