Interesting! ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Shivangi Joshi wants Karan Kundrra to win the ‘Bigg Boss’ trophy

MUMBAI: Just a day away from the Grand Finale of Colors TV’s controversial show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Contestants seem to give their best to win the winner’s trophy. Meanwhile, everyone is rooting for their favourite and how. Everyone has managed to get their single most favourite contestant and have been backing them up throughout the season.

Well, popular actress, Shivangi Joshi hasn’t stepped back to choose her favourite one too. Shivangi Joshi seems too excited to see Karan Kundrra win the Bigg Boss trophy.

The shooting for the finale is currently underway and fans have been waiting with bated breaths to see who will lift the trophy this season, as everyone in the top 6, is a much deserving contestant after all. Meanwhile, Karan has indeed found a huge fan base through this show, adding to the already existing one.

Meanwhile, apart from Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai also made it to the top 6. A lot has happened over the course of this past Finale week, right from some fights inside the house to Rakhi Sawant's elimination, and now, all that there is left to see is who will take the win.

Credit: India Forums