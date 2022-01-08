Interesting! Banni Chow Home Delivery's Ulka Gupta is soon planning to open a dance academy, deets inside

MUMBAI: StarPlus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

The show is full of interesting twists and turns where Banni and Yuvan's life goes through a lot of ups and downs.

The show is getting intriguing day by day but it’s always fun and refreshing to see what’s going on behind the scenes. So, here we show you a behind-the-scenes clip where Ulka aka Banni is seen teaching some amazing dance moves to Palak aka Myra.

Watch the clip below and tell us in the comments how you feel about it!

Currently in the show, Banni’s mami makes a disgusting move by clicking Banni and Yuvan's picture, where they were together and makes it go viral. Though nothing happened between Yuvan and Banni, unfortunately, things get worse when the picture is shown from a different angle.

Therefore, Devraj finally convinces Banni to marry Yuvan in order to save her and Yuvan. Thus, the biggest twist comes and now Yuvaan and Banni’s dhamakedaar entry as a wedding couple shakes the ground under Manini’s feet.

