Interesting! Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill wants these qualities in her future husband, details inside

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. Life has been a roller coaster ride for Sana, she has seen lots of ups and down in her personal life. Sidharth Shukla's death was an extreme shocker for her. In her recent interaction, the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress spoke about her marriage plans.

“I can't say that I will get married to an actor only or something like that. Life has been unpredictable to me, so anything can happen," she was quoted saying.

When asked about what qualities she is looking for in her husband, Shehnaaz reminded us of her Bigg Boss 13 days, " I don't want any quality in him apart that he should see the quality in me, how to pamper me, how to make me feel special and more. While I don't want to listen to anything off him, he should keep all his problems away from me.”

Just a few days ago the actress rubbished the dating rumours of her with ace choreographer and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali co-star Raghav Juyal.

Shehnaaz Gill is right now awaiting the release of her Bollywood debut film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

