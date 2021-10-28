Interesting! Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia's game gets mixed reactions from netizens

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 wildcard entry Rajiv Adatia has begun to make a fanbase already. Netizens have been praising him after he competed patiently in the latest task.

Housemates tried to get Rajiv to leave his seat, but he did not budge. Fans praised him on Twitter.

“I felt #RajivAdatia played really well. He was tortured alot compared to others in Team B. Others too played well. They thought he was weak but he proved them wrong,” read one tweet. “#RajivAdatia too good man hats off,” wrote another. “What #RajivAdatia did today was superb.. What Rajiv did, Simba, Umar and Meisha could have done combined. He gave his 100%," said another.

However, not all were in his favour. A section of the audience did not like how he has been ‘interfering’ in his Ieshaan Sehgaal's relationship with Meisha Iyer. “#RajivAdatia now you will decide who should love whom? That's a good joke," wrote a person. “#RajivAdatia has made more toxic vibes on the whole season than any of these contestants. But it has saved us from Cringe Karan and Teja stuff. But don't worry Colors have planned lot of Teja Vu cringe for tomorrow,” another added.

Have a look at a few tweets.

#RajivAdatia was excellent in the task. Really liked how other teammates were motivating him that counts a lot. #BiggBoss15 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss — Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharmx) October 27, 2021

#BiggBoss15 : #RajivAdatia just killed the task.



Aaj mazaa aya task dekh k. #BB15 — Telly Bigg Buzz (@tellybiggbuzz) October 27, 2021

Before entering BB15, Rajiv agreed that unlike the previous seasons, violent behaviour on the show is not being punished as harshly.

