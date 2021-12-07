Interesting! Bigg Boss 15! ‘Ticket to Finale’ task create a rift among the VIP contestants Rashami and Devoleena lash out at Abhijeet

MUMBAI: As 'Bigg Boss 15' is heading to the finale, the game is getting serious every single day. While the contestants are trying their best to survive through the tough competition, the Bigg Boss has got some surprise plans.

The latest promo of the upcoming episodes shows Bigg Boss reveals that the one amongst them will get the ‘Ticket to Finale’ with the completion of a given task. He introduces them to a task wherein the VIP members are given the charge to take the final decision.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia saved from nominations, all other non-VIP contestants nominated for this week

However, this ‘Ticket to finale’ task seems to create differences between the VIPs. The promo shows the Non-VIPs performing the task wherein Karan Kundrra tells everyone that they should play for themselves. Meanwhile, Pratik Sehajpal also suggests that the trophy will only be one if someone reaches the final.

Going by the VIPs’ decision, Devoleena Bhattacharjee announces that no one has turned out to be the winner. And even though Bigg Boss agrees with their decision, he still has a shocking twist for them.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz questions Salman Khan on being biased regarding physical violence in the house, says "When I was pushed into the swimming pool, no one was pulled up for it, then why am I being questioned?"

It seems like the shocking revelation by Bigg Boss is going to come dawning upon the VIP members, ultimately creating a rift between them. Another part of the promo shows Devoleena losing her cool after she is blamed and questions why fingers are being raised at her. She screams and says, “Rashami, I’m losing it.” She charges Abhijeet Bhichukale and asks if he was the one who was talking about back-stabbing his own team members.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is also seen lashing out at Abhijeet Bichkule for trying to act over smart. Rakhi also slams him and says, "Aap ko lete lete nahi leke jaayenge hum finale week mein."

Credit: ETimes