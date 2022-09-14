Interesting! Is Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy planning for a baby with Suraj Nambiar? Here is what she has to say

Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy who got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar recently revealed that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 12:55
Interesting! Is Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy planning for a baby with Suraj Nambiar? Here is what she has to say

MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar back in January this year and the lady couldn't be happier by the face of things. The Naagin actress has been receiving praises for her outstanding performance in recently released Brahmastra. So, with her career doing so good, is a baby on the cards for Mouni? Here's what the actress had to say.

Also Read: Wow! Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy is making headlines for her designer bag, the cost of which will make your jaw-dropped

 
On sharing her life after marriage with Suraj and planning for baby, Mouni Roy emphasised that there's been nobody in her immediate or extended family who's even remotely suggested that she should think about a baby, and in fact, everybody has been extremely supportive and overjoyed with the way her career is shaping up. Moreover, she added that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment.

Also Read: I will cherish 'Brahmastra' for rest of my life: Mouni Roy

She even let it slip that there's two more big movies in her kitty, but she couldn't say anything more about them at this point.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra: Part 1 co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan.

 
Credit: BollywoodLife

 

TellyChakkar Television Mouni Roy Suraj Nambiar Naagin Brahmastra Mahadev KGF chapter 1 DID Li’l Masters
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/14/2022 - 12:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Saavi Ki Sawari: Omg! Will Nityam come to know the entire truth about Radheshyam?
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to audience...
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set the box office on wire earning Rs 225...
Finally! Police traces the troller who had been harassing Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik on social media
MUMBAI: Last year, actor Abhinav Shukla was forced to approach the police against a troll, who had been targeting him...
EXCLUSIVE! IamrealMohsin aka Mohsin Khan joins the cast of Mirzapur 3
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Revealed! Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt is all set to deliver baby on THIS date, details inside
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Brahmastra: Part...
Tamannaah Bhatia on learning new things while doing Babli Bouncer
MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia won millions of hearts with a glance of her unique avatar in her upcoming film, Babli Bouncer...
Recent Stories
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
Revealed! Ayan Mukerji finally breaks his silence over the rumors of casting Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh in Brahmastra part 2
Latest Video