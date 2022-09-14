Interesting! Is Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy planning for a baby with Suraj Nambiar? Here is what she has to say

MUMBAI :Actress Mouni Roy had tied the knot with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar back in January this year and the lady couldn't be happier by the face of things. The Naagin actress has been receiving praises for her outstanding performance in recently released Brahmastra. So, with her career doing so good, is a baby on the cards for Mouni? Here's what the actress had to say.

On sharing her life after marriage with Suraj and planning for baby, Mouni Roy emphasised that there's been nobody in her immediate or extended family who's even remotely suggested that she should think about a baby, and in fact, everybody has been extremely supportive and overjoyed with the way her career is shaping up. Moreover, she added that it's been just 8 months since her marriage with Suraj, and motherhood is the last thing on her mind at this moment.

She even let it slip that there's two more big movies in her kitty, but she couldn't say anything more about them at this point.

On the work front, Mouni Roy is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra: Part 1 co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan.



Credit: BollywoodLife