Interesting! Can you guess which two TV beauties would be Shivin Narang's favourite costars?

Shivin Narang is a television actor and is popular for his shows like Sirf Tum, Beyhadh, Suvreen Guggal

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:06
Interesting! Can you guess which two TV beauties would be Shivin Narang's favourite costars?

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry in the music video titled Barsaat Ho Jayee,. This is Shivin and Ridhi's first collaboration and fans are already loving their chemistry. Recently, in an interview, Shivin was asked to name his favourite co-stars and the Suvreen Guggal Topper of the Year actor was a little skeptical to answer the question as it would be like playing favourites.

Also Read:

Shivin Narang: An actor's journey is about learning from each incident in life

He tried to dodge it, saying that everyone is very unique in their own way. Shivin Narang talked about his chemistry with Ridhi Dogra in Barsaat Ho Jaye. Shivin talked about his previous music videos and said that he has worked on two music videos with Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash and Sirf Tum actress Eisha Singh, both. Three of the songs got an amazing response from the fans and were hits too. Shivin and Eisha recently collaborated again. "So, I think, I can take both their names if you talk about my favourite costars," he told India Forums.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang are almost confirmed contestants for the upcoming season?

Shivin has worked with Tejasswi on Sunn Zara and Fakira. He has worked on two songs with Eisha, one of which is Main Tera Ho Gaya. The second song might be out soon. Shivin's fans would be super excited for the same. On TV, Shivin Narang's chemistry with each of his co-stars have been widely appreciated. Moreso with Jennifer Winget who starred in Beyhadh 2.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Television Shivin Narang Beyhadh Jennifer Winget Riddhi Dogra Sirf Tum Sunn Zara Tejasswi Prakash Fakira Main Tera Ho Gaya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off
MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Krish makes one last move to protect Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has been...
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come out with a new show by Bits and Bots media named ‘Rajjo’. The show seems promising and...
Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
Latest Video