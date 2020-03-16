Interesting! Can you guess which two TV beauties would be Shivin Narang's favourite costars?

MUMBAI: Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry in the music video titled Barsaat Ho Jayee,. This is Shivin and Ridhi's first collaboration and fans are already loving their chemistry. Recently, in an interview, Shivin was asked to name his favourite co-stars and the Suvreen Guggal Topper of the Year actor was a little skeptical to answer the question as it would be like playing favourites.

Also Read:

Shivin Narang: An actor's journey is about learning from each incident in life

He tried to dodge it, saying that everyone is very unique in their own way. Shivin Narang talked about his chemistry with Ridhi Dogra in Barsaat Ho Jaye. Shivin talked about his previous music videos and said that he has worked on two music videos with Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash and Sirf Tum actress Eisha Singh, both. Three of the songs got an amazing response from the fans and were hits too. Shivin and Eisha recently collaborated again. "So, I think, I can take both their names if you talk about my favourite costars," he told India Forums.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang are almost confirmed contestants for the upcoming season?

Shivin has worked with Tejasswi on Sunn Zara and Fakira. He has worked on two songs with Eisha, one of which is Main Tera Ho Gaya. The second song might be out soon. Shivin's fans would be super excited for the same. On TV, Shivin Narang's chemistry with each of his co-stars have been widely appreciated. Moreso with Jennifer Winget who starred in Beyhadh 2.

Credit: BollywoodLife