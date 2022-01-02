INTERESTING! Check out all the fun that happened while shooting for the INCOME TAX RAID sequence in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Prachi is back in the Kohli house to take revenge from Rhea and the Kohli family for separating her and Ranbir.

Prachi is single-handedly doing everything to teach Kohli's and her sister Rhea a lesson.

We had exclusively reported about an upcoming sequence where an income tax raid is set to happen in the Kohli house.

However, it will be none other than Prachi who will disguise herself into a sardarji getup and conduct a raid.

Well, this sequence is going to be quite interesting as Rhea and Aaliya will be extremely tensed seeing the income tax officers at their house.

ALSO READ: Oh No: Prachi and Ranbir get DIVORCED in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!

The upcoming sequence is quite intriguing, and the star cast equally enjoyed shooting it.

Take a look.

Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Rhea in the show, is seen saying that the track witnesses some interesting twists in the story and she thoroughly enjoyed shooting for it.

How excited are you to see this sequence in the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Zee TV's popular shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya lack CREATIVITY by witnessing SIMILAR tracks