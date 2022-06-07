Interesting! Check out the hidden talent of Shagun Pandey that will leave you spellbound

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

But here in this piece of information, we reveal to you the detail of actor Shagun Pandey’s hidden talent which is indeed super cool.

Shagun took to his social media and uploaded a video wherein he showcased his talent.

He captions the video, “Felt later might delete cute #shaplays”

Have a look!

Well, in the video he is seen playing a Hapi drum which is indeed relaxing and could be the best remedy and can be used as music therapy to relaxing one’s mind, and the fans of Shagun poured their love and appreciation for the actor.

So, guys, what is your take on Shagun’s video?

Do let us know your views.

Till then keep reading this space for more news, gossip, and updates from the entertainment industry.