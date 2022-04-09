Interesting! Check out THESE lesser-known facts of you favourite TV celeb Aamir Ali

MUMBAI: Television actor and model Aamir Ali is perhaps one of the most recognizable faces in the Indian television industry. Star of hit shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, and Kya Dill Mein Hai, Aamir acted in numerous advertisements before finding his niche as a TV actor.

Aamir shot to fame after winning Nach Baliye 3, where he appeared with ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Aamir turns a year old today and on this special occasion, here are a few little-known facts about him.

He completely believes in being fit for any role that comes his way. He does that by keeping himself busy in the gym and by playing sports.

Aamir’s favorite singer is Lucky Ali. In an interview with Zee5, the actor shared that he has been in love with Lucky Ali’s voice since childhood. He also loves listening to Sufi songs.

He loves Bhopali food. Aamir even mentioned that he loved the food from Bhopal, a city in Madhya Pradesh. “Bhopal was a lovely experience because we were shooting in live locations. I really enjoyed the local cuisine - as a foodie myself I had a great time discovering and relishing the street food in Bhopal."\Aamir loves eating sweets. Aamir once admitting that his favorite cheat day meal was sweets.

