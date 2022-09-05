INTERESTING: Chhavi Mittal resumes shooting post her breast cancer surgery; says, “The smoother the transitions, the easier cheat shots look”

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on April 25, got discharged from the hospital on May 1.

(Also Read: UNBELIEVABLE! Chhavi Mittal gears up for her breast cancer surgery by doing THIS in the hospital)

Recently, Chhavi pampered herself and went to the hospital's salon. She shared a video wherein she was seen going to the salon with her gown and face mask. After going to the salon, Chhavi got her hair washed and blow-dried. Alongside the post, she wrote, "some big things make you understand the joy in the little things. I felt so proud of myself to walk to the lift and to the salon downstairs and sit there to get my hair washed and dried!

Now, Chhavi is back to work though she is taking it slow. She informed her fans in a new social media post that while her physiotherapy continues, she is getting back to her shoots. In the video she posted, Chhavi can be seen getting ready for work. It's a transition reel which sees her going full glam.

Take a look:

While Chhavi is getting back to her normal life, she shared her experience with physiotherapy a day ago and how far things have progressed.

She wrote, "12th day of surgery and I’m struggling to get my hand above my head. Physiotherapy is so underrated but I swear by it! How else do I do everything that I can with the kind of injuries and challenges I’ve had! I need to get that arm above my head painlessly in the next 12 days so I can sit through the radiotherapy, since that’s the position required! Do you think I’ll make it? I KNOW I’ll make it."

Way to go Chhavi!

(Also Read:MUST READ: Chhavi Mittal posts a SELFIE from the hospital bed post her CANCER SURGERY)

CREDIT: TOI