INTERESTING! Colors' Naagin 6's PROMO with Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli is a MUST WATCH

While teasing the fans, she revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead could be an actress starting from M, well it is also speculated that it could be Mahima Makwana, Mahek Chahal or Madhurima Tuli, fans have always been eager to meet the Naagins from Ekta Kapoor's Naagin Universe.

Now, a fan-made video is making rounds on the internet as the upcoming promo of Naagin 6 starring the beauteous Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli, the promo narrates a story of exchanged fates between the two ladies, with a tale from the past where Madhurima is the Naagin from the past and Mahima shall take the legacy ahead.

Check out the promo:

Well, if this happens to be true then the show will surely have a major glam quotient with the actresses, previously we saw Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan, following the legacy of Mouni Roy ahead.

