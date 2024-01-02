Interesting! Conscious Chemist Co-founders share their Shark Tank India 3 experience; Revealing the challenge of convincing Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh

In Shark Tank India 3's first episode, the charismatic pair stole the show to promote reliable skincare products that are well-researched and supported by science. Robin and Prakher had a lively conversation about their experiences, the contract that fell across, and other things.
MUMBAI: Conscious Chemist co-founders Robin Gupta and Prakhar Mathur visited the Shark Tank India set and discussed their tagline, 'Chemicals Ache Hain'. In Shark Tank India 3's first episode, the charismatic pair stole the show to promote reliable skincare products that are well-researched and supported by science. Robin and Prakher had a lively conversation about their experiences, the contract that fell across, and other things.

They talked about their main aim to drive the Shark Tank India, “Chemicals are the premise on which we are building Conscious Chemist. Heading onto Shark Tank India, our thought process was simple: showcase our commitment to quality and innovation. 'Chemicals Acche Hain' isn't just a tagline; it's our philosophy of delivering safe and effective solutions in a world where big beauty brands have been using misleading claims for decades.”

They also mentioned, “Each Shark brought unique expertise, but convincing Aman or Vineeta aligned most with our vision as they have extensive experience building D2C brands. While the deal didn't materialize, the experience was invaluable. We're satisfied with the exposure and the connections made. The journey continues, and we're grateful for the opportunities Shark Tank India provided to us.”

They highlighted their experience, “From filling the application to auditions and then finally to facing the sharks, Shark Tank India 3 was a wild ride. Tip for the pitchers - Be authentic, stay true to your story, know your numbers and embrace the adventure. It's not just a pitch; it's your moment to shine and remember, even a 'no' is a step closer to your 'yes.'”

On Sony LIV, you can watch Shark Tank India season 3. Monday to Friday at 10 p.m., the program also airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

