INTERESTING: Daler Mehndi takes a JIBE at grooms in weddings and leaves everyone in SPLITS in the Kapil Sharma Show!

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, who's song "Tunak tunak gun" makes everyone start grooving over it will be coming to The Kapil Sharma show.

The singer will be joined by Rekha Bhardwaj, Kanwaljit Singh, Ranvir Shorey, Gagan Arora and Pawan Malhotra. A promo of the episode has been shared on Sony Television's Instagram handle in which Daler was seen singing his hit song Na Na Na Re. In the video, Kapil was seen poking fun at Daler's dressing style.

The Punjabi singer often opts for a bright kurta or a full-length jacket for his media appearances and performances. Even on the show, he wore a bright yellow full-length jacket. Noticing his outfit, Kapil asked him, “Jab aap kisi ki shaadi mein jaate ho, dulhe ne kabhi aapko peeche bulaya tent ke peeche ke 'paaji aa jao, sherwani badal lete hai ek dusre ke saath' (When you attend weddings, has a groom ever asked you to exchange his sherwani with you)?"

Kapil burst out laughing by his question but Daler, in all seriousness, replied, “Aksar mujhe lagta hai ki dulhe ki dress phikhi pad rahi hai (Often, I feel the grooms' outfits are not up to the mark).” His response left Kapil in splits.

Another promo from the show was released in which Krushna Abhishek poked fun at Daler's younger brother, singer Mika Singh. "He's India's first singer who sleeps less," Krushna said. When Kapil asked the reason, Krushna replied, “The man who's the brother of Mika Singh, he is bound to get less sleep.”

Daler mehndi wasn't in the buzz past quite a few time. It would be fun watching the singer and the team on the show. (Also Read: Daler Mehndi: In 26 years I have seen music industry go mad)

CREDIT: HT