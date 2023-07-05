Interesting! Did you know that Shaheer Sheikh started his acting journey with THESE popular actors?

MUMBAI: Shaheer Nawaz Sheikh is one of the well-known faces of the Tv industry. He has impressed fans with his performance in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and many more.

The actor has a huge fan following on social media where he keeps sharing interesting posts for his online family.

He got his breakthrough with the role of Arjuna in Mahabharat for which he received widespread acclaim.

Shaheer made his Indian television comeback in 2016, with the critically acclaimed show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. In 2019, he portrayed Abir Rajvansh in the successful show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Like many celebrities, Shaheer started his career with the Indian Disney shows, and he was a part of one of the biggest shows, Kya Mast Hai Life.

But looking down the memory lane, the ensemble of Kya Mast Hai Life includes some famous people.

Shaheer started his career with people like Shweta Tripathi, Sana Amin Sheik, Manini De, and Ashish Juneja, Naazneen Ghani and more.

Out of which Shweta Tripathi, Manini De have gone to be a part of some very big projects.

He also reunited with Sana Amin Sheikh when she became a part of Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi.

It's safe to say that Shaheer’s journey from being a heartthrob to TV’s leading personality is quite heartwarming.

