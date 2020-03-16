INTERESTING! Before Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal, have a look at actors whom TMKOC's Disha Vakani ROMANCED on-screen

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens.

It is not just a show but an emotion. TMKOC is one such daily soap which is watched by one all across the country as well as internationally.

Disha Vakani was one of the most integral parts of the show. She played the character of Dayaben.

Disha got married to Mayur Padia in the year 2015 and was blessed with a baby girl in 2017.

Ever since then, Disha has been away from the show.

The ardent viewers were eagerly waiting for Disha to come back but that never happened.

Although, she made a small appearance on the show in the year 2019.

Even the makers never got anyone for Disha's replacement and time and again, they kept mentioning her during the scenes.

Well, as the viewers keep missing Dayaben on-screen, we often see a lot of fun throwback pictures and videos of the beautiful chemistry between Dayaben and Jethalal.

Disha and Dilip's chemistry was one of the major highlights of the show which had a mixture of drama, comedy, romance and much more.

Apart from TMKOC, Disha has starred in many other shows before.

So, let's take a look if Disha romanced any other actor before Dilip Joshi or not.

Disha made her big-screen debut with a movie named Kamsin: The Untouched where she portrayed a bold character. The actress' lovemaking pictures and videos often go viral.

The TMKOC star romanced actor Prithvi in the movie.

Disha also starred in a few Gujarati movies like Paiso Maro Parmeshwar and Pandadu Lilu Ne Rang Rato.

However, nothing much has been known about her roles in these movies.

She starred in several Hindi movies like Jodhaa Akbar, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Devdas, Phool Aur Aag, C Kkompany, and Love Story 2050.

The actress also made guest appearances in many shows like Khichdi, Instant Khichdi, and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

Disha also played a pivotal role in Star One's show Resham Dankh.

Well, it seems Disha hasn't romanced many actors in her previous shows before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

The actress who has taken a complete break from acting is being dearly missed by the fans.

We are hoping Disha makes a comeback into the acting world soon.

