Interesting! Divyanka Tripathi says she might play an unpredictable character like THIS

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She became a household name for her amazing performance in the hit TV soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

ALSO READ: Maldives Diary! Divyanka Tripathi shares a beautiful pic with hubby Vivek Dahiya with a caption

After wrapping up Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she was seen in several shows. She did bold role in web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, hosted Crime Patrol and did stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she is yet to sign a daily soap. Talking about the same, she said to media that although she is out of the sight on television, she is not out of her fans' mind. "I am actively involved and visible on social media. Harjagah main bakaayda nazar aa rahi hoon, main bhoolne nahi doongi logon ko (I'm visible everywhere and won't let people forget me)," she said.

Further, Divyanka Tripathi expressed that she wants to do a power-packed role. She said that she might play an unpredictable character, like a housewife who is a spy. The actress does not want to be typecast and wants to do unique and different things. She said that after Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, she hosted Crime Patrol, and did the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and as an artiste, she was satisfied because she liked this kind of content. Also, she said that her fans got to see different versions of her. The actress feels that if they do a daily soap back to back, makers can't imagine them differently and they begin to think 'yeh housewife reh sakti hai.

What’s your take on the same? Do you agree with Divyanka Tripathi? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Divyanka Tripathi's new post for Vivek Dahiya is all things sweet

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT